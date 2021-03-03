Janelle Hood was incorrectly identified as a Derry police officer in Tuesday’s edition of the Bulletin. She was formerly a police officer in Blairsville.
Hood, 49, of Derry Township is seeking to fill the seat of retiring district judge Mark Bilik, who oversees court cases in Derry borough and township, and New Alexandria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.