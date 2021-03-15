Newly hired Ligonier Borough zoning and code enforcement officer Bill Wolford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial relations and labor management from St. Vincent College. He also attended Carnegie Mellon University. An article in Friday’s Latrobe Bulletin incorrectly stated that Wolford has degrees from both schools.
