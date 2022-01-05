The Derry Township Supervisors at Monday’s reorganization meeting approved to maintain three road districts and to appoint roadmasters to the following locations: Don Kepple for District 1, Dave Slifka for District 2 and Jim Prohaska for District 3. Tuesday’s meeting story incorrectly listed Kepple for District 3.
SPECIAL EDITION
- It's the holiday season and we know that you are busier than usual...
Have you finished your holiday shopping yet? Check out our Holiday Shopper 2021 for great places to find those last minute gifts!
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- DA expected to hire Arone as next football coach
- Ligonier Borough to add former police station to upcoming public auction
- Trojans let one get away in loss to Knoch, 66-59
- Knoch takes it to Lady Trojans, 62-26
- Timely run helps Lady Wildcats put away River Valley, 69-48
- Roadmaster salaries bumped up for Unity, Derry
- Latrobe council seeking better video conferencing equipment for remote meeting participation
- Latrobe police, fire chiefs issue important safety reminders for residents
- Ligonier supervisors appoint new chair and solicitor for 2022
- Derry Township signs on to join county in proposed opioid lawsuit settlement
Most Popular
Articles
- Rostraver woman shot, killed in apparent road rage incident
- Loud boom heard Friday in Westmoreland County still unexplained
- Kenneth A. Cogan
- Raymond I. Hixson Jr.
- COVID cases shattering records across the country, state, region
- GL's Kilkeary suffers first loss in controversial fashion at Powerade Tournament
- Ligonier supervisors appoint new chair and solicitor for 2022
- Peter E. Fabian
- Unity, Ligonier townships get state grant funding
- Cheryl A. Blansett Rose
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.