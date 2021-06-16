A Bulletin article titled, “Procession honors late Latrobe veteran who served in Vietnam,” in Monday’s paper incorrectly stated that a military service procession was conducted on Saturday by members of American Legion Post 515 for Ed Gabler Jr. The service was conducted by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard, which is comprised of veterans from the Unity Township American Legion Post 982, Derry American Legion Post 324, Latrobe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3414 and Derry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 444.

