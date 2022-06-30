In the article, “Meals on Wheels in need of drivers, churches,” which was in Tuesday’s edition, Derry was accidentally omitted from the list of routes for the program. In addition to the Latrobe and Unity Township routes, Meals on Wheels also provides services to clients in Derry, and the volunteers who help there play a significant role in the program. Also, there are five Derry area churches that participate in the program.
Clarification
Amy S. Fauth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Once again we are showing our gratitude and asking for your support for our local volunteer fire departments in our Hometown Heroes 2020.
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
handy guide to fish fries, raffles and other fundraisers.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- DTMA grants extension in Keystone State Park project
- Police arrest son of former Pittsburgh Steeler during Ligonier drug bust
- Downtown projects to start in July
- Jethawks clinch top spot with win at Murrysville
- St. Joe's battles for a LDATL playoff spot with 4-1 win over VFW
- Ligonier Valley football and baseball to hold golf classic Aug. 5
- Local tracks to host significant holiday events
- Ligonier Valley Athletics to host Meet the Rams Night on Aug.19
- Ligonier Valley High School to add Unified Bocce during winter 2022-23
- Prison board meeting held at prison for first time in 3 years
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle crash leads to DUI, attempted escape
- Elinor Schneider Currie
- Anita Evelyn Lavin Manoli
- Latrobe man charged in domestic assault
- Latrobe Independence Day celebration returns with new and familiar attractions
- Charges dropped in Unity Township assault case
- Greensburg man charged with stealing firearms from grandfather
- Variances for proposed Unity Township coffee shop-bank development approved
- H. King Hartman, M.D.
- Rachelle's 15650 fueled by local students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.