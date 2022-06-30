In the article, “Meals on Wheels in need of drivers, churches,” which was in Tuesday’s edition, Derry was accidentally omitted from the list of routes for the program. In addition to the Latrobe and Unity Township routes, Meals on Wheels also provides services to clients in Derry, and the volunteers who help there play a significant role in the program. Also, there are five Derry area churches that participate in the program.

