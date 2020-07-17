Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) Manager Amy Forsha said Derry Township officials are looking into installing a pair of fire hydrants, one along Pandora Road and another at Pizza Barn and Ankney roads. The authority board on Wednesday approved to make a donation to the township for the cost of one hydrant and to have the township pay the other in full. Forsha mistakenly said one of the hydrants would be installed along Malone Road in a story in Thursday’s Bulletin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.