Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) Manager Amy Forsha said Derry Township officials are looking into installing a pair of fire hydrants, one along Pandora Road and another at Pizza Barn and Ankney roads. The authority board on Wednesday approved to make a donation to the township for the cost of one hydrant and to have the township pay the other in full. Forsha mistakenly said one of the hydrants would be installed along Malone Road in a story in Thursday’s Bulletin.
