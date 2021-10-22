Live! Casino will host a hiring event on Monday, Oct. 25, to expand its staff and help with career development. Applicants can attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 to 6 p.m. at Live! Casino’s recruitment center at the Westmoreland Mall.
Incorrect information regarding the time of the afternoon session was provided for a previous Bulletin story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.