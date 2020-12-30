Two Latrobe firemen and two neighbors helped pull a 2-year-old child and a woman from the second floor of a home on the 300 block of Oak Street in Latrobe on Dec. 22, Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile confirmed.
Firefighters from Latrobe, Lloydsville, Bradenville, Crabtree and Whitney-Hostetter were called to the scene of the blaze just after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22. City of Latrobe police were on scene and provided assistance, Brasile noted.
While initial dispatch reports indicated people were trapped inside the home, which is less than a block from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department’s Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 in the city’s First Ward, the two firefighters and two neighbors were able to get everyone out. A previous report in the Bulletin incorrectly reported that Latrobe police got the two people out of the home.
The woman and child were taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment, Brasile said.
