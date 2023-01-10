Tricia Hill

Tricia Hill

Tricia Hill of Derry Township is pursuing her dream to be an attorney when she begins pre-law studies in the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

“I always wanted to help people and I read a lot of books about law when I was younger, and it interested me a lot,” she said. “I think it’s noble to help someone who doesn’t understand the law, and I want to help defend them in court. Life can be very difficult.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.