Tricia Hill of Derry Township is pursuing her dream to be an attorney when she begins pre-law studies in the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).
“I always wanted to help people and I read a lot of books about law when I was younger, and it interested me a lot,” she said. “I think it’s noble to help someone who doesn’t understand the law, and I want to help defend them in court. Life can be very difficult.”
Spending many hours of her childhood watching the popular TV show “Law & Order” kindled her interest, too, she added.
This spring, Hill, 18, will be graduating from the Intermediate Unit’s Clairview School in Hempfield Township, which provides educational and therapeutic services for students, ages 5 to 22, in Westmoreland County’s 17 school districts.
“As far as I know, Tricia is the first Clairview student who is pursuing this field,” said Jeffrey Jurkovic, one of her high school teachers.
Hill is the daughter of Joseph Hill of Derry Township and Melissa Hill of Greensburg. She was accepted at both Chatham University in Pittsburgh and UWM.
“I chose UWM because my mom grew up in Wisconsin and she’s moving back there, and so I’ll be closer to her,” she said.
This is Hill’s second year at Clairview. She is the main anchor on the student news, and a barista in the school café. Interim Principal Dr. Becky McGee commended Hill for her hands-on dedication in her studies and in the application process, and in doing well in taking the SAT tests over the summer.
“Tricia puts forth great effort into everything that is presented to her, in all of her class work,” Jurkovic said. “She’s willing to volunteer to help other students or someone in another classroom who needs help, whether it’s something on a computer, or a lesson, or with any type of materials that a student may need. For our broadcasts, she interviews teachers and other support staff in our building, and prepares everything and fills in for doing the news segments for students who might be absent. She’s a real go-getter who strives for excellence in everything that she does. She has already presented some of her knowledge of law in classroom discussions. She’ll bring up a law term and I’ll be like ‘wow!’ She’s already full steam ahead.”
Hill credits the school staff for encouraging her goals.
“Everyone at Clairview has supported me since the day I arrived,” she said. “They want me to make decisions that are best for me. I have always had ambition and I had a lot of support here, from letters of recommendation to helping with answers on interview questions.”
Hill will be pursuing an undergraduate degree in political science at UWM. She has not made any decisions on where she will continue her advanced education in law school.
“Tricia not only wants to become a lawyer, but she’s aiming for eventually becoming a justice or a judge,” Jurkovic said. “Whatever she pursues, she would be good at anything, and this is something that she should be very proud of.”
Hill is looking forward to the next step in her journey.
“It’s very exciting to have the opportunities for new experiences and to gain the knowledge at the universities,” she said. “I’ll be able to make new friends and bond with more people.”
Jurkovic is confident Hill will be successful in her education and career.
“She’s just an exceptional student and she will be good at whatever she would pursue,” he said. “I’m glad to have known her for the past two years.”
