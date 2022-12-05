Clairview School student Aly decided to start creating braille greeting cards as an entrepreneurial project at school after brainstorming with her teachers.
She is offering free, personalized braille greeting cards to those in the community who would like to send them to the blind/visually impaired. If interested, please contact braillegreetingcardsbyaly@st.wiu7.org, and include who it is to/from, your message and the address to which you would like it sent. The deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Aly will then type, decorate and mail your braille holiday card for you.
