Clairview School in Greensburg is inviting the public to attend a Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Clairview School, located at 215 Donohoe Road, near the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU).
The school services the 17 school districts in the county and some school districts outside the county. The population of students has special needs. Clairview School provides educational and therapeutic services for students ages 5-22.
Entry to the event is free.
The show will feature several dozen local vendors and crafters, a bake sale, a basket raffle donated by local businesses, and Hoshi Food Truck and Ash & Kriss Kitchen Food Truck.
The event’s highlight is the students’ handmade crafts, which will be sold. The funds will be used to purchase wheelchair-accessible picnic tables for an outside learning environment and to support school activities. Local vendors will have items for sale, including jewelry, nail art, plants, stuffed animals, greeting cards, pillows, candles, wreaths, woodwork art, and many other products. Craft show organizers would like to thank the following businesses for their generous raffle basket donations thus far: Boulevard, Old Route 66, Chestnut Ridge, DeLallo’s, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Bardine’s, James Douglas Jewelers, Sand Hill Berries, Sharky’s, Main Bowling and Smiling Goat Soap Company.
