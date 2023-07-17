Historic Hanna’s Town, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road in Hempfield Township, is scheduled to host a Civil War reenactment and encampment, and Music of the Civil War concert at the end of July.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is $12 adults; $6 children; 5 & under are admitted entry for free. A family pass costs $30. Organizers advise that usual discounts do not apply for this event. Cash only is requested for admissions.
Concert admission is $5 per person, and free for those who come in Civil War period clothing and children 5 and under. Reenactment admission includes concert admission. Cash only.
The Civil War encampment and battle reenactments at Historic Hanna’s Town are hosted by the Westmoreland Historical Society. Though battles did not take place at Hanna’s Town during the Civil War, western Pennsylvania provided soldiers, leadership, equipment, supplies, transportation systems and civilian support necessary for Union victory.
Displays and presentations around the historic site will cover topics including Civil War medicine and surgery; a first-person presentation of President Abraham Lincoln; a reenactment of battle tactics and demonstrations of various artillery.
The public is encouraged to ask questions and talk to over 200 reenactors who will be camped around the site. Following a break for dinner, the public is invited to hear a concert of Civil War period music by the 46th Pennsylvania Regiment Band at 6 p.m.
The event includes admission to the exhibit “Westmoreland 250: Telling our Story in 25 Objects” at the Westmoreland History Education Center.
SCHEDULE SATURDAY
9 a.m. – gate/event opens.
10 a.m. — Opening Ceremony with Westmoreland County Commissioners. Canon demonstration to follow.
11 a.m. — Louisiana Tigers (Camped in front of Fort); President Lincoln, first-person presentation.
11:45 a.m. — Militia in the Civil War, Camp Chase Fife & Drum.
12:45 p.m. — McClellan and Grant, Contrast in Command (30 minutes) by Civil War Impressionist Association.
2 p.m. — Battle reenactment. Wounded soldiers to be taken to medical display, medical talk provided by the Blue & Gray Hospital Association/Invalid Corps immediately following.
4 p.m. — Live mortar fire.
5 p.m. — Gatling Gun demonstration.
6-7:30 p.m. — 46th Pennsylvania Regiment Band (Logan Guards), Lefevre House porch.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — gates open.
10 a.m. — Cannon demonstration.
10:30 a.m. — Louisiana Tigers; President Lincoln, first-person presentation
11 a.m. — Militia in the Civil War, Gatling Gun demonstration.
11:30 a.m. — Live mortar fire.
Noon — McClellan and Grant, Contrast in Command (45 minutes) by the Civil War Impressionist Association.
1 p.m. — Battle reenactment. Wounded soldiers to be taken to medical display, medical talk provided by the Blue & Gray Hospital Association/Invalid Corps immediately following.
3 p.m.- Site closes.
A detailed and most updated version of the schedule is available on the Westmoreland Historical Society’s website: https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/civil-war-encampment-reenactment/.
Music of the Civil War Concert
The 46th Pennsylvania Regiment Band (Logan Guards) will present a special performance on Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. Since 1995, this reenacting group from Altoona has brought to life the music of the Civil War. Come hear period music performed on 19th-century instruments and learn about the history of regimental bands in the Civil War. Regimental bands like that of the 46th helped regulate army life, keep soldiers in step while marching, and maintain morale. The Logan Guards, a militia organized in Lewistown, were among the Pennsylvania militia troops who were first to arrive in Washington, D.C., after the war broke out in 1861. They formed the 46th Pennsylvania Regiment, which recruited from across the state, and participated in campaigns in the Shenandoah Valley.
This outdoor concert will take place in front of the Lefevre House at Historic Hanna’s Town. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, established in 1773. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Keep up to date on activities and events online at westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook at Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
