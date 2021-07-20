The Westmoreland County Historical Society will host a Civil War encampment and battle reenactment at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township from July 31 to Aug. 1.
Though battles did not take place at Hanna’s Town during the Civil War, western Pennsylvania provided soldiers, leadership, equipment, supplies, transportation systems and civilian support necessary for Union victory. Displays and presentations around the historic site will cover topics including the Civil War communications using the Post Office, telegraph, and signal flags system; women in the Civil War; Southern medicine; the Zouave Light Infantry; veteran groups, and a first-person narration by a reenactor portraying General George Meade, best known for leading Union forces to victory at Gettysburg.
A reenactment of battle tactics will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Special demonstrations of artillery will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Event includes admission to “Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man,” a new exhibit at the Westmoreland History Education Center highlighting the local and regional history of woodworking and carpentry.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Reenactment admission includes a Saturday evening concert and is valid for the whole weekend. Only cash is accepted.
Additionally, the 46th Pennsylvania Regiment Band (Logan Guards) will present a special performance from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The outdoor concert will tentatively take place in front of the Lefevre House at Historic Hanna’s Town.
The historical society notes that “regimental bands like that of the 46th helped regulate army life, keep soldiers in step while marching, and maintain morale. The Logan Guards, a militia organized in Lewistown, were among the Pennsylvania militia troops to be the first to arrive in Washington, D.C., after the war broke out in 1861. They formed the 46th Pennsylvania Regiment, which recruited from across the state, and participated in campaigns in the Shenandoah Valley.”
Concert admission is $5 per person, and free for those who come in Civil War period clothing along with children 5 and under. Reenactment admission includes concert admission.
Only cash is accepted.
The event schedule includes:
Telegraph and Signal Flags — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Saturday), 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sunday)
Overview of the Grand Army of the Republic — 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Saturday only)
Zouave Light Infantry — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
Post Office in the Civil War — 10 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
Civil War Medicine from a Southern View — 10 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
Women in the Civil War — 11 a.m. (Saturday), 10:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Civil War Invalid Corps — 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Saturday), 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. (Sunday)
General George Meade narrative — 12:30 p.m. (Saturday), 11:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Artillery demonstrations — 11:30 a.m. (Saturday), 11 a.m. (Sunday)
Battle reenactments – 2 p.m. (Saturday), 1 p.m. (Sunday)
More details and schedule updates are available on the historical society website at https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/civil-war-reenactment-2021
