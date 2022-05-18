The Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board continued a hearing that began Tuesday to determine whether to approve a request for a home bakery due to concerning language in a letter from the property owner.
The applicant, Kira-Marie Moschetti, a home baker with a pastry degree, is applying for a special exception to operate the bakery in her residence at 216 Linden St., which is zoned R-3. Moschetti rents the home from Homes Build Hope and presented a letter from a HBH representative, which included an ambiguous paragraph that was concerning not only to ZHB chair James Miller, but solicitor David DeRose.
The letter included a paragraph, which stated that the “residential zoning (of the building) can’t be permanently altered in any way.” DeRose said a special exception, if granted, would alter the zoning not for one year, three years or even five years, but that condition would stay with the property, whether Moschetti is still renting there or not.
Code Enforcement Officer Terry Carcella said he believed, and Moschetti agreed, that what she was trying to say in that paragraph is they didn’t want the zoning district to be changed from residential to commercial.
“This is not a reasoning. This is a special exception,” Carcella said.
Despite Carcella’s opinion and Moschetti confirming that HBH is allowing her to go ahead with the home bakery, DeRose said his advice was to continue the hearing and have HBH reword that portion of the letter.
Moschetti agreed to the continuance and will work with HBH to get the letter revised in time for the ZHB‘s next meeting, scheduled for June 21.
Meanwhile, Moschetti said that she has applied for certification and limited license from the state’s Department of Agriculture, and has had her facility inspected by the state. If she receives her license before the next meeting, she will furnish a copy of the license to the board.
Miller also asked that she make a copy of her lease as part of the record as well.
