Despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Westmoreland County and even an outbreak at city hall, Latrobe City Council decided an emergency declaration for the city isn’t necessary at this point.
The matter was discussed briefly at council’s agenda session Monday, but ultimately an emergency declaration would not provide the city with any additional benefits unless Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared a statewide emergency first.
One of those benefits is a waiver of the requirements of having a quorum in-person if members are attending virtually.
“Passing a declaration of emergency at this point for public health crisis and emergency is not going to really do anything in the way of a virtual meeting and waiving the requirement of a quorum. We still need to have a quorum present in-person,” said Mike Gray, city manager.
The declaration also wouldn’t waive any of the requirements for the state’s Sunshine Law, which was updated recently, as was allowed under the state emergency declaration at the height of the pandemic.
Mayor Rosie Wolford agreed a declaration at this time isn’t necessary.
“It just doesn’t make sense to do it,” she said.
Originally, council was to hold a voting session after the agenda meeting, but all business that was to be acted on has been shifted to the next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, due to the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 11, the normal meeting date.
In addition, council also discussed several city events ahead of Halloween and announced the city-wide trick or treat night will be Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., but that there won’t be any parade scheduled.
Police Chief John Sleasman and Fire Chief John Brasile also announced the departments have decided not to hold any National Fire Safety Month or National Night Out events next month due to the rising coronavirus numbers in the area.
“We agreed it just wouldn’t be a good idea,” Sleasman explained.
Brasile, however, did say that the fire department will be at the farmers market on Oct. 5 and will shift some of the activities it would normally conduct for Fire Safety Month to that event.
