Latrobe City Council is ready to take the next step to have three city homes demolished utilizing the county’s demolition program.
On Monday, council discussed the city’s application for a county program that will provide funding to knock down the three blighted properties: 621 Main St. and 27 Avenue A, which aren’t owned by the city, along with 29 W. Harrison Avenue, which the city does own.
The city acquired the home on West Harrison earlier this year and relocated the resident, who was ill and was living in what code enforcement officer Shannon Cypher Hart described as “a hoarding situation.”
Although the city has made attempts to acquire the other two properties, council’s intention is to include them on their application because of their serious dilapidated conditions.
“It’s going to fall down,” Hart said about the Main Street property.
The city has boarded up the house and had a structural engineer evaluate the property. According to Hart, the house is going to fall down soon, but it’s believed that it will fall inwards and doesn’t pose a threat to people or neighboring properties. Nonetheless, she said it needs to come down before it falls down.
Since the city doesn’t own those two properties, the matching funds will be $1,500 instead of just $250 if the city had been able to acquire them.
According to Mayor Rosemarie Wolford, the city will place liens on those two properties so that the city may be able to recover their contribution to the demolition once they are sold.
All of the homes, Hart said, are vacant.
Council will vote on a motion authorizing the city manager to submit the application for the Westmoreland County Demolition Program at its next voting meeting on Aug. 9.
In other business, council discussed:
- A motion authorizing the public works director to seek bid proposals for the paving of an unnamed alley behind 5 W. Harrison Avenue;
- An amendment to an ordinance removing permit parking on the north side of Thompson Street;
- A resolution approving revisions to the city’s safety policy handbook, as recommended by the worker’s compensation carrier;
- An amendment to 2021 budget to include $409,779.79 as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds revenue.
