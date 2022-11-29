City officials on Monday reviewed a draft advertisement seeking a new chief for the Latrobe Police Department.
While $95,000 is budgeted for the position, a salary figure is not included in the job advertisement. That figure would fluctuate based on experience, according to Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella.
“We’ll offer a contract with X amount of dollars,” Carcella said. “At this point in time we have no idea what’s out there because this is such a tough job market for municipalities.
“If you look at the job junction website at the Pennsylvania Municipal League, I noticed a few weeks ago there were 60 positions currently open across the state, for everything from finance officer, zoning, managers, police chief…there’s a lot.”
In past years, Carcella said there were always fewer job listings toward the year’s end.
“It used to be that this late in the year, you may get 20…there’s a lot out there (this year),” he said. “A lot of people are retiring or leaving, and municipalities are trying to fill those positions and they’re having a tough time, even advertising across the state.
“It might be difficult to find the right candidate who would want to move to Latrobe. You might find someone local or someone from the Pittsburgh area who would want to move, or maybe the perfect candidate is close by.”
Former Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman announced his retirement plans during an Aug. 22 city council meeting. Sleasman in October 2018 was promoted from detective to chief of police. He succeeded James Bumar, who retired Aug. 31, 2018.
Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk has been officer-in-charge since Aug. 31. City council on Sept. 12 passed a resolution appointing Derk as officer-in-charge and acting police chief.
Council could choose to promote from within the department, as Carcella said such a practice is “always an option because you have to have your backups in place.”
He did stress, however, that city officials should “see what other candidates are out there as well.”
Councilman James Kelley questioned the step-by-step process of hiring a new police chief, and asked if any testing is involved.
“There’d be no testing involved unless (council) wanted testing,” Carcella said. “There would be a physical involved and interviews. Someone who applies for this position would basically be at the top as far as qualifications are concerned. It’s a management position, I look at it in that context. The search committee would be the personnel committee, and the entire council would be involved in the interview process.”
According to the draft advertisement, the police department covers 2.31 miles and oversees the safety of approximately 8,000 residents.
The chief is responsible for directing and supervising 13 sworn officers, a K-9 and one civilian. This list includes three sergeants, two school resource officers, two detectives, one community service officer and five patrol officers. Candidates are expected to be fiscally responsible with the department’s budget and accountable for the effective delivery of police services in the city.
Résumés and letters of interest will be reviewed as they are received and will be accepted until the position is filled. A salary and benefits package will be offered based on experience.
“I think we have a lot to offer,” Carcella said.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in council chambers. Officials are expected to pass a 2023 budget at this meeting. There is no tax increase in the budget.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
