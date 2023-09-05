An unidentified male was reportedly treated at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital for a gunshot wound over the weekend, according to information provided by the Latrobe City Police Department.
Officers were dispatched Sunday at an undisclosed time to the local hospital “for a report of a male being treated for a gunshot wound.”
Detectives interviewed the victim, who has not been identified by investigators. The male was reportedly “unwilling” and “unable to provide details of the shooting,” according to police.
Detectives were able to view surveillance footage provided by hospital staff that showed the gunshot victim being dropped off outside of the medical facility’s emergency room entrance by a female driver in an unidentified vehicle.
Investigators were later able to determine the female’s identity, which has not been disclosed to the public.
Police determined the male was “transported from an apartment building within the city limits to the hospital, but the specific location of the shooting has yet to be determined,” according to investigators.
Police did not identify the apartment building in question.
Law enforcement officials said they believe this shooting was a “targeted encounter with the victim and there is no existing threat to the community.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Wigand of the Latrobe City Police Department at 724-537-5526 ext. 27 or via Westmoreland County 911.
