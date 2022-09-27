While a section of Latrobe’s blight reduction ordinance was tabled two weeks ago after hearing testimony from nearly a dozen landlords, city council on Monday moved ahead with rental registrations, a practice that was already on the books.
Speaking during city council’s work session, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels noted the “registration requirement has not been in effect but is already in the city’s codebook.”
As of Monday night, there were at least 244 known rental properties in the city, according to city Manager Terry Carcella.
“We continue to move forward with rental registrations and we’ll send notices out shortly,” Carcella said. “People will have to have their rentals registered by the end of the year.”
He noted there is no fee to register a rental property, but if the property owner fails to register by Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a late fee.
“We’ve gathered a list from the sanitation department and stormwater to help identify where all these (rental) units are because we don’t really know how many units we have or where they’re located at,” Carcella said. “We’re working on that list now and hopefully by the end of the week we’ll have it completed. We’ll send out registration forms and again, there’s no cost but if you don’t register, there will be a penalty after Jan. 1 (2023).”
A part of the blight reduction ordinance – Section 5 of Chapter 132 of the city code – was tabled Sept. 12 following a public hearing. Officials on Monday briefly discussed a list of “blight act core requirements” from the law offices of Carl W. Ewald. The list, Carcella said, was to be used for informational purposes as a “starting point” as officials continue to weigh their options.
“It’s something we’ll be looking at carefully and studying when we do the core requirements,” Carcella said. “This criteria is just a starting point and the code enforcement officer has to have a starting point.”
Some of the key points in the “blight act core requirements” involve the core requirements for a property to be eligible for conservatorship. Those suggested requirements include:
• The building has not been legally occupied for at least the previous 12 months;
• The owner has not actively marketed the property during the preceding 60-day period (good faith efforts required, not just a lawn sign);
• The property is not subject to a pending foreclosure action;
• The owner has owned the property more than six months (again, good faith ownership, cannot transfer to a family member or shell corporation to avoid),
• The court finds at least three of the statutory blight factors: The building is a public nuisance; no rehabilitation during the previous 12 months; the building is unfit for human habitation; the condition materially increases the risk of fire; the building is subject to unauthorized entry; the property is an attractive nuisance to children; the presence of vermin or the accumulation of debris, uncut vegetation or physical deterioration; the dilapidated appearance negatively affects the economic well-being of residents and businesses in close proximity; and the property is an attractive nuisance for illicit purposes, including prostitution, drug use and vagrancy.
Bartels said city officials have not yet determined if they will revive the proposed section of the ordinance dealing with rental property inspections, which was met with opposition two weeks ago from nearly a dozen landlords.
“At this point we’ve had no discussions among us for rental inspections,” said Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko. “It will have to go back to the planning commission at this point.”
The Latrobe Planning Commission is next scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in council chambers.
Council members also heard from Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile, who suggested officials consider possible adoption of an ordinance requiring all commercial properties in the city to have a lockbox with a building key inside for emergency responders.
“Probably five or six years ago, we entertained an idea with council to have all the commercial properties install lockboxes,” Brasile said. “We basically carry around a bag of keys to most of the businesses in town. If every business had a lockbox, I’d only have to carry one key, and these keys would be in their boxes.
“The only people that can get in a lockbox are police, fire and EMS. Most of the high-rises have them, we’re not talking about residential.”
Brasile said he encountered an issue two weeks ago when he needed to enter a building due to an alarm.
“It’s much easier if you have a lockbox,” he said. “The keys have to be obtained through the fire department and I have the applications.”
The lockboxes and keys are from the Knox Rapid Access System. A master key used by the fire department would open each lockbox at a business.
“The problem is we get to the scene and it may be two hours until someone gets there to open the door,” Brasile said. “I don’t want to break a door because I don’t know if you’ve ever had to replace a plate glass window or door, you’re in excess of $3,000 to replace it. There may not be a fire but you may have water damage. We’ve had that happen before.”
Latrobe City Councilman James Kelley asked if any communities nearby mandate such a measure.
“All of them,” Brasile said. “Greensburg does and they have a lot more commercial buildings than we do.”
Brasile said it costs $400 for each box.
“You can get bigger boxes but the $400 option is a small box, 4 by 6 inches or so,” he said.
Officials mentioned the possibility of multiple businesses in a row pooling together their money to purchase one box for their keys.
According to Brasile, there are several buildings with lockboxes already, including the Masonic building, Latrobe Elementary School, Latrobe Manor, Loyalhanna Apartments, and others.
“There’s a lot of people that have them and it’s time-effective and helps us be more efficient,” Brasile said.
Kelley suggested the possibility of offering a payment plan to business owners to help ease the financial blow where they could pay $100 a year until the bill is settled.
“There’s not that many that have them now,” Brasile said. “It’s just very difficult at times with access. If I don’t see any visible smoke or fire, I’m not breaking somebody’s door to check… but just because you don’t see smoke or fire doesn’t mean there isn’t an actual problem.
“We’ve had waterlines break, had the leak go down six floors. Alarm systems sometimes have intrusion and fire that are tied together.”
While the city and fire department are not liable for reasonable damage to a property during a possible emergency, Brasile said he would rather avoid any damage if possible.
“I don’t want to have to break doors because everything we break we kind of have to re-secure when we’re done,” he said. “The basic thing is, this would be easier. I don’t have keys for all the buildings, but I have them for most of the buildings. There’s no way to keep them separated. They’re all labeled but when you’re looking through them all at night fumbling around, it gets difficult. It’s something that we might want to look at and revisit to make things easier.”
Carcella said council could see if businesses would voluntarily comply before considering adopting an ordinance.
Trick-or-treat in Latrobe is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in council chambers. The meeting was moved from Oct. 10, which is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
