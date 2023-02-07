City officials criticized the recent installation of digital signage in downtown Latrobe which appears to be noncompliant with an existing sign ordinance.
The business in question, Western Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Resources, or WPABHR, has a sign located on property at 707 Ligonier St., according to Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma.
The sign, as of 7 p.m. Monday, features four slides that change roughly every six seconds. The advertisements include information about WPABHR, Geith Shahoud, M.D., therapy information, and a slide featuring the date, time and outside temperature.
“I received information from different members of the community and people in town with concerns about digital signs,” said Dr. Kathleen Kelley, planning commission chairperson. Kelley referred the subject to fellow planning commission member Jarod Trunzo, who also serves as Latrobe Community Revitalization Program executive director.
“If you take a step back and look at how highways do their signs, or areas where it’s high traffic, you have certain types of signs,” Trunzo said. “With highways, it’s not pedestrian, so you have pole signs, and they’re designed to take your attention. Complaints have come in pretty quick from business owners and the public, people who were mocking (the WPABHR sign).”
The current ordinance states the height of a sign cannot exceed 24 feet. Nieusma said it appears the sign is noncompliant by roughly 18 inches.
“I don’t think anyone really realized ultimately what a large screen television on a stick would look like in a historic downtown, and that’s basically what we have,” Trunzo said. “The location right now, it competes with the traffic light. It was actually designed to take your attention above the traffic light in an area where you have pedestrians.”
Trunzo referenced the recent Ice Fest event in downtown Ligonier as a prime example of why such a sign is not needed.
“A pole sign that large, an LED screen that large, there could be a strong argument that aesthetically, it looks extremely strange and bizarre, but from another angle, I look at Ligonier and the Ice Fest, I see the storefronts are filled and I don’t see a single LED sign there because they’re not allowed to have them,” he said.
In other historic downtowns across the United States, Trunzo said many boast storefronts that are filled and thriving economically, all while having a complete ban on digital signage and pole signs altogether.
“I’m not here to suggest we do that – I’d be open to it – but I’m not suggesting that here. I’m simply saying that we really should look specifically at LED digital signage on a pole,” Trunzo said. “Right now, we could get 10 more of these. We were ranked one of the most charming small towns in America for business for a reason before a lot of these signs came on.
“I just think about the future and some of that character being eroded right now if we aren’t proactive and address this, and reach some reasonable compromise.”
Referencing current city ordinances, digital signs are not allowed to have motion, a rule the WPABHR sign appears to violate.
“There’s numerous code violations here,” Trunzo said.
The sign was relocated after Latrobe City Council approved a new ordinance last year.
“The sign itself was up before this new ordinance,” Nieusma said. “Then they applied to move it, and they were given notification that they had to comply with the ordinance, then I went out sick and no one here was watching them when they moved it.”
Nieusma sent a letter Monday, Feb. 6, declaring the violation, noting WPABHR has five days to discuss options for remediation, or they’re going to be charged with violations.
“There had been interactions – email, phone calls – but the last two weeks, I’ve heard nothing,” Nieusma said. “So I sent the letter (Monday) and it says you have five days to tell us what you’re going to do. That’s $600 per violation – there’s five or six different violations on that sign – and they’re going to have to come up with a plan.
“Dave DeRose is reviewing it as zoning hearing board chairman, and Lee Demosky would be representing the city in this matter. (WPABHR) was made aware of it and said they’d do something about it, then all communication stopped.”
Nieusma confirmed each violation would result in a daily $600 fine.
Trunzo also floated the possibility of phasing out pole signs within the “Downtown Destination Boundary,” primarily the “core” downtown area, after an extended period of time.
All planning commission members present Monday agreed the area in question would be more aesthetically pleasing without the WPABHR digital sign high above the ground.
“Get rid of the sign,” said Ed Kubistek, planning commission member.
“I can’t tell you the sheer volume of complaints I’ve gotten on this,” Trunzo said. “I’m not looking to ban them in all of Latrobe, but I would like to see us amend the ordinance before we see these 24-foot signs all throughout downtown, specifically this core downtown area. They were really not designed for a historic downtown, and it’s extremely bizarre.”
Nieusma said he believes planning commission members will have “a lot of support from city council in keeping a lot of these kinds of signs out of the downtown area.”
Planning commission members on Monday approved two recommendations:
• to amend the existing ordinance to limit new digital signs to 12 square feet, and
• to amend the existing ordinance to exclude pole signs entirely from the core downtown area, defined as the “Downtown Destination Boundary.”
Their recommendations will be presented to Latrobe City Council at a later date.
Commission members Jim Burica and Debra Sardello were absent from Monday’s meeting.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.