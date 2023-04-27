City officials on Wednesday morning responded to a report released earlier this week indicating Mutual Aid Ambulance Service will be relocating two of its ambulance units out of the Latrobe Municipal Building along Jefferson Street in downtown Latrobe.
According to a press release issued Tuesday by MAAS, one ambulance will be stationed at the MAAS base at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, while the other will operate from the company’s station in Derry. Both ambulances will continue to respond to emergencies in Latrobe.
“We’ve been talking about this for months and unfortunately I thought we had reached a point where we could come to an agreement, but that wasn’t the case at all,” said Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella.
The original agreement decades ago, according to Carcella, was a 20-year lease with the possibility of two or three four-year extensions. Rent was just $525 a month for a two-bay garage in addition to offices and a lounge area.
“In the original 20 years, they were paying utilities,” Carcella said. “That I can find, nothing was paid in utilities by Mutual Aid by around 2014. I can’t find any documentation showing that they paid any utilities after around 2014.”
In negotiations with MAAS officials, Carcella said he introduced an initial figure of $2,600 per month for rent, and was willing to negotiate down to $2,100. This figure includes utilities.
“I know they were used to getting the low rent and I understand that, and we were willing to support them, but it had to be reasonable enough for the city and not have it cost the taxpayers here to support their servicing in the city,” Carcella said. “My intention was, ‘I’ll work with you on it, just let me know,’ but they didn’t want to negotiate any further.”
Carcella noted he found the $2,100 figure to be “reasonable considering the space they had, and that would include utilities.”
“They wanted to pay the same they had been paying, and that was a nonstarter for me,” Carcella said. “I understand they were looking for some assistance as far as their operation was concerned, but I have to look at the taxpayers, and they’re paying for these utilities for this service to be in Latrobe when you’re right down the road (at APRA). That’s where the conversation went.”
In a statement released Tuesday, Gene Komondor, MAAS CEO, said in addition to providing service from its airport and Derry stations, Mutual Aid has ambulance units at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital throughout the day and night that will also respond to emergencies in the city.
“This situation does not impact the membership plans that Latrobe residents have with Mutual Aid,” Komondor said. “Those plans, which provide Mutual Aid with the funds necessary to guarantee quality pre-hospital care in the 32 municipalities we serve, remain in full effect. Anyone with a question about their plan, or who would like to learn about how to obtain a plan, should contact our office.”
Komondor said the station relocation will take effect April 30, and that crews are already in the process of making the necessary moves of vehicles and equipment to the new locations.
“After a 25-year relationship with the city of Latrobe, we have been unable to come to an agreement on rent costs that we pay to the city that would have allowed Mutual Aid to remain in its location there,” said Komondor. “We understand the economic challenges that all agencies and organizations are dealing with currently. We had hoped to come to an agreement that would have allowed Mutual Aid to continue to serve the residents of Latrobe from a location in the city. Unfortunately, we were not able to do so.”
Looking ahead, Carcella said the former Mutual Aid space at the municipal building will be repurposed for a vital police department expansion.
“We were going to move staff over toward my office, and that would’ve cost the taxpayers a lot of money,” Carcella said. “I can’t expand the building, we can only use what we have. It really worked out for the city as we can now utilize that space without causing major renovation costs to expand that part of the department.”
The police department and space utilized by Mutual Aid are already connected, making such an expansion an easy process.
“We’ll be saving the taxpayers a lot of money by not having to put all new IT and wiring in, that’s where costs had been over $150,000, minimum, just to get that done and move people around in the office,” Carcella said. “Now we don’t have to do that, we can install the new IT equipment in a different space and utilize the space downstairs. It really helps us.”
With Mutual Aid maintaining a presence at the local hospital in addition to its bases at the airport and in Derry, Carcella said he’s confident the close proximity will result in “not much difference in the time it takes them to respond” to emergencies.
“With the nature of the business, I understand they know what they need, but if they were harping over it that much more on rent money, then there’s other issues here,” Carcella said. “When you look at it, they have other things that they have a problem with because those are not big dollars to deal with.”
