Latrobe City Council members on Monday approved a contract with CODY Systems, based in the Philadelphia area, to replace the police department’s current records management system which, after 20 years, has reached “end of life” status.
Latrobe Police Department late last year received a letter from Visual Alerts informing the department that the company would no longer be providing technical support for its current system.
Since then, Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, who also serves as acting chief, has been searching for suitable alternatives.
“With many departments in the county, we’re all in the same boat trying to figure out which system to go with,” Derk said at a city council meeting earlier this month. “CODY has offered us a pretty decent deal with software, installation and training. The first-year total costs to install and purchase software is $72,364. If you’re like me, I got sticker shock when I first saw that, but that’s normal now – it’s unfortunate but that’s normally the cost of these systems, somewhere in that range.”
CODY is scheduled to next year upgrade its systems to Pathfinder RMS; company employees will install the older version of CODY now and transfer all data from the department’s old system, then upgrade the software to Pathfinder RMS following its release next year.
Maintenance fees would be paid up until 2025. With CODY, maintenance fees are $18,433 a year; maintenance includes any troubleshooting and 24/7 technical support. CODY serves over 800 agencies.
Derk said CODY agreed to allow the Latrobe Police Department to pay 30% up front, in addition to 10% savings off of the overall cost.
Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella said the offer presented by the company expires March 31.
The contract was approved by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Ralph Jenko not in favor.
Speaking after the meeting, Jenko told the Bulletin he simply doesn’t see the “urgency.”
“We’re in the midst of deciding on a police chief,” Jenko said. “March 31 is the end of a quarter; it’s a sales pitch. I’m sure we could get the same thing on June 30, so it’s just I wasn’t perfectly comfortable with proceeding without having the issue of the police chief’s position filled.”
Derk has been officer-in-charge since Aug. 31, 2022. City council on Sept. 12, 2022, formally passed a resolution appointing Derk as officer-in-charge and acting police chief. Former chief John Sleasman announced his retirement plans during an Aug. 22, 2022, city council meeting.
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels earlier this month said city officials interviewed seven candidates for police chief. Bartels said the candidates were “extremely qualified” but a decision has not yet been made.
In other business Monday, Councilwoman Bridget DiVittis requested a status update on property located at 223 Main St. The building houses Valley Graphics, owned by Harry Strehle, and multiple upstairs apartment units. Strehle has attended at least two city council meetings seeking guidance regarding tenant-landlord issues. The alleged issues include multiple leaks into his storefront, in addition to electrical and roof issues. Strehle was not present at Monday’s Latrobe City Council meeting.
In an effort to get the landlord to address the issues, Strehle told city council in early March he has not paid rent on the business property for three months; he reportedly now has a court date with his landlord seeking the unpaid rent.
Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma said Monday he has received plumbing invoices from the property manager, Paula Beninati, in an effort to demonstrate that restoration efforts are underway.
“(Beninati) has paid a plumber to fix now five leaks in the building, dating all the way back to December of last year,” Nieusma said. “(Strehle’s) leak just continued because there were five leaks. When he said he stopped paying rent, he just didn’t pay it. He didn’t put it in escrow, he didn’t do anything. (Beninati’s) filing to evict him and they go to court (Tuesday). He has abused her workers, he has abused the neighbors, he has abused her. They are not pleased with him and they want him out. He abused me as well; he’s not a pleasant person. She’s fixing her building, she was going to be here (Monday) but she’s sick.”
Officials also discussed the possibility of placing tighter restrictions on digital signage located within the “Downtown Destination Boundary” following recommendations made by the Latrobe Planning Commission.
Members in February criticized the installation of digital signage in downtown Latrobe which appeared to be noncompliant with an existing sign ordinance.
The business in question, Western Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Resources, or WPABHR, had a sign located on property at 707 Ligonier St., according to Nieusma.
The current ordinance states the height of a sign cannot exceed 25 feet. Nieusma said it appeared the sign was noncompliant by roughly 18 inches.
Referencing current city ordinances, digital signs are not allowed to have motion, a rule the WPABHR sign appeared to violate.
Planning commission members at their Feb. 6 meeting approved two recommendations:
- to amend the existing ordinance to limit new digital signs to 12 square feet, and
- to amend the existing ordinance to exclude pole signs entirely from the core downtown area, defined as the “Downtown Destination Boundary.”
Those recommendations have since been mailed to Latrobe City Council.
“The electronic sign that went up in front of what was the Medicine Shoppe (Pharmacy) when they moved that, when it was up prior, it was under the old ordinance; when it was moved, it fell under the new ordinance,” Nieusma said. “They did not comply originally with the new ordinance. They have since adjusted the height, it is now 24 feet, and this Friday, the electrician will be doing the meter test to make sure that the light emitted by the sign is within the lumens set forth in the ordinance. Once we have that letter, they can turn their sign on.”
Councilman James Kelley pointed out a sign ordinance was just passed within the past year.
Carcella noted “more public comment is needed” before city council will act on any recommendations.
“It’s important for the public to comment on any action before we go forward,” he said.
Latrobe Planning Commission will meet again 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in council chambers.
“They’re strictly talking about pole signs,” Nieusma said regarding any possible ordinance amendment in the “core” downtown area. “Pole signs are not conducive to the downtown area anyway because they just don’t fit on the sidewalks and there’s nowhere to put them.”
Officials with the Latrobe Police Department will soon be applying for grant funding to offset the purchase of ballistic vests.
“Every five years we have to replace our ballistic vests,” Derk said. “That’s the manufacturer’s warranty, whether they’re in good shape or not, in five years they’re done. Around that timeframe, there’s a grant available that pays up to $320 per vest, for 10 vests that we get. We’ll replace those next year and the year after.”
Derk said he was unsure of the total cost for a vest, noting they were roughly $800 to $900 each when purchased roughly five years ago.
“Vests are upgraded a lot with newer material, things like that,” he said. “The materials are a lot different and the weight is a lot lower. The first one I started out with (in the 1990s) was really heavy, and the ones now, you barely even know you have it on.”
In closing Monday’s meeting, Bartels extended condolences on behalf of city council and officials to Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes, whose wife, Ashley, died suddenly March 24. She was 36.
Bartels also highlighted a thank-you card from several Raymond Avenue residents praising the city’s public works department for fixing drainage problems and other roadway issues.
“It’s signed by a great many people and we’re always grateful to see that so thank you very much,” Bartels said, acknowledging Scott Wajdic, director of public works, and his staff. “We don’t hear these very often so it’s nice to hear a thank you every once in a while.”
Bartels also discussed a recent meeting with Unity Township officials.
“For lack of a better name, the Latrobe-Unity committee that we put together, Mrs. (Ann) Amatucci, Mr. (Robert) Forish and myself, just went and had a sit-down with Unity Township (officials) just to get to know each other,” Bartels said. “There was no formal agenda or planning or anything like that, just conversations about how they operate, how we operate, and possible cooperative efforts down the road. They were very positive conversations and we look forward to meeting again and working together.”
Councilman William Yuhaniak was also present at Monday’s meeting.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. April 10 in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.