For years Latrobe officials have been ramping up efforts to tackle the issue of blighted properties, gradually working to remove dilapidated and abandoned structures throughout the city.
Now they are teaming up with members of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) to create a “master list” of blighted homes in order to target those that remain.
“I’m working with (Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer) Ann (Powell) and (LCRP Executive Director) Jarod (Trunzo) on a plan to deal with some blighted properties. (Executive Assistant) Tracy (Ulewicz) from the LCRP is going to put together a listing of all of the houses for us, and once we have a master list in place, we’re going to look into ways to acquire those properties,” city manager Michael Gray told Latrobe City Council at its meeting Monday night, noting that the effort is still in the “initial phase.”
“We want a plan put together. Where are all the blighted properties at? How many do we have? What is our plan moving forward to deal with these properties? Even if it’s on a yearly basis, how many of these can we acquire?”
Gray said the city likely could partner with the Westmoreland County Land Bank — as it has in the past — and other organizations to come up with the funding to rid the city of these eyesores.
“Let’s reach out and ... see what we can do,” he said.
He noted that the city is set to acquire two such properties — which he could not immediately identify — at a tax sale in September and, barring any unexpected obstacles, demolish them using $55,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
“The money has been awarded but it’s still pending HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) approval. Nothing is set in stone until HUD approves it,” he said.
Meanwhile, council authorized a review and analysis of the city’s zoning ordinance, part of an LCRP-led effort to streamline it and address any problems it might contain, according to Gray.
He said that in order to complete the review, the LCRP will work with Scenic Pittsburgh, a nonprofit organization which seeks to promote “the scenic beauty — both natural and built — of southwestern Pennsylvania,” according to its website. The intention is for Scenic to help the city identify and address any deficiencies in the ordinance. Recommendations will be presented to council at a later date, but Gray said there’s no specific timeline for the completion of the review.
“This is a good way for us to move ahead. Zoning is vital for communities, it sets almost like the standards on a lot of different things. We really want to take our time and make sure we’re tailoring everything to our needs, the city’s needs, the community’s,” Gray said.
Gray noted that before any changes could be made to the zoning ordinance, there would have to be public hearings and other discussions as part of the process. Powell said the current zoning ordinance was last updated in 2006.
Council also voted to approve:
• Appointing Det. Ron Keslar to the position of sergeant in the Latrobe Police Department, in order to replace retiring Sgt. Nunzio Santo Columbo;
• Appointing Jim Burica to the Latrobe Planning Commission. Council noted that one open spot remains on the commission and that the work does not require a large time investment. Officials urged interested residents to apply;
• Authorizing Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to prepare the city’s 2021 CDBG application;
• An agreement with Westmoreland County regarding regulations at the city’s municipal transfer station. Gray said the agreement deals with regulations set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which the city must already follow since the station is a DEP-permitted facility, so nothing will really change;
• A winter traffic service agreement with the state government, which is virtually identical to an existing, expiring agreement save for some increases to compensation rates paid for maintenance, according to solicitor John Greiner;
• A cooperation agreement between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for federal flood control work along Unity Run. Greiner said the city is responsible for a contribution of $135,000 toward the project, and the agreement is contingent upon the city acquiring a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) which would cover its portion of the cost;
• A motion to table a proposed agreement with Old School Painting, Curry & Kepple and Schultheis Electric for the downtown railroad underpass rehabilitation project, as the city could not immediately verify that one of the contractors to which it wants to award a contract is properly pre-qualified, per regulations. Gray said it should only take a few days to complete the verification;
• A resolution ratifying the continuation of the city’s declaration of emergency regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In other business:
• Gray reported that the budget planning process for 2021 is “coming along” and that the finance committee is working on three different proposals, which will be brought before council for review and approval within the next month or two.
• A $122,000-grant-funded automated red light enforcement project which will involve the installation of LED signals and school zone speed limit signs around the new Latrobe Elementary School along Ligonier Street and Lincoln Avenue will be put out to bid, potentially for completion either this year or sometime next year, according to Gray;
• Latrobe Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said his department is working hard to try to “keep everyone happy with a limited workforce” amid the pandemic and that crews are addressing problems as quickly as they can. He noted that they have been working on spraying and cutting weeds and there also were some unexpected truck repairs completed recently.
• Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile said that the number of calls the department is experiencing this season is about half of what it normally sees at this time of the year, down to approximately 380 from the normal total of around 700. “It kind of tells us people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, staying home and whatnot,” he said.
• Powell reported that Gibson-Thomas is set to begin working on sandblasting and painting the façade of its building downtown — long considered an eyesore by council — sometime this week.
