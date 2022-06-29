City officials are expected to enact more stringent rules for rental properties and vacant residences within Latrobe.
Speaking to city council Monday evening during its agenda preparation meeting, solicitor John Greiner discussed potential changes to Chapter 132, which covers the property maintenance code for the city.
“The changes really come in two forms,” Greiner said. “The first one is we are making some changes as to how buildings are maintained, not standards, but what we will do if buildings aren’t maintained properly.”
Officials anticipate upgrading the enforcement process, in particular with regard to vacant, blighted homes.
“We’re putting into place a process by which if a home is deemed to be vacant, the city can step in and take the necessary steps to tour the home, possibly move for what is called a ‘real estate conservatorship,’ which is a court-ordered process by which some person or nonprofit entity is assigned by the court to take responsibility for making the repairs, possibly selling it,” Greiner said. “The end result for us is that the city doesn’t have to step in to do that, but it is done to get the property off the blighted list. That’s really the first step, dealing with these vacant, blighted properties, and giving us the authority to do this, to step in promptly and take the necessary steps, particularly when there’s a danger to the public health and safety.”
Battling blight has been on council’s radar for quite some time, particularly for City Manager Terry Carcella, who earlier this month broached the topic with members of Latrobe Planning Commission.
At the June 15 planning commission meeting, Carcella indicated the city has a list of problematic properties, color coded from red, being the most serious, in addition to yellow, and green. There are at least 40 properties designated as red, with between 12-20 of those properties with issues that need to be immediately addressed, according to Carcella.
Additionally, Greiner said officials seek to add to Chapter 132 “registration requirements and inspection requirements for rental properties.”
“The thought here is that properties that are being rented in the city of Latrobe for residential purposes, they should be inspected from time to time, particularly each time they’re being rented to a new person,” Greiner said. “It’s an opportunity for the city to check a particular property, make sure it’s been maintained and up to code, and if there’s a failure of the inspection, to take the necessary steps to ensure that the repairs are being made.”
Councilman James Kelley said council in the past has tried to push rental registration and faced challenges.
“There was pushback from the landlords, basically saying ‘why are you punishing us?’” Kelley recalled. “I’m just alerting council that that may or may not happen, I don’t know.”
Upgraded fines and enforcement procedures also are expected to be added to the ordinance, but Carcella noted he is “not looking for fees,” but instead hopes for compliance so that blight may become less of an issue in the city.
“The fines are up to $1,000 each day that there’s a code violation, and the code officer or the appropriate city representative has the authority to bring legal proceedings on behalf of the city to take what action is needed to address blight issues,” Greiner said.
Kelley questioned how far city officials can take residents who violate the potential new ordinance.
“We can bring enforcement proceedings in front of the Magisterial District judge or, if necessary, we can go to the Court of Common Pleas,” Greiner said. “We have both of those tools available to us.”
Carcella served as Latrobe’s zoning and code enforcement officer until late last month, when he was promoted to city manager. Earlier this month, council approved the appointments of James Nieusma as full-time city zoning/code officer, and Tracy Legato as part-time code enforcement officer.
Both are expected to fill significant roles in battling blight in the city.
“That’s why these changes have to be made,” Carcella said earlier this month. “I’ve been asked why we need 1.5 people … well, there’s a lot more work involved here but I think we can get it done and be successful.”
Greiner said officials feel they have a “comprehensive toolkit on what (city officials) need to do for blight prevention” by using both the city code and the International Property Maintenance Code of 2012.
“It was just complementing what we already have, and that comes in the two forms that I’ve mentioned,” Greiner said.
Councilman Ralph Jenko prompted discussion concerning properties that are already severely blighted and inhabited by the property owners.
Officials already have coverage for those situations, Greiner said, noting property owners are obligated under the property maintenance code to maintain standards and make repairs.
“We have enforcement proceedings in place,” Greiner said, citing past instances where cases against property owners were brought to the local Magisterial District Court.
“We’ve succeeded in getting (property owners) to comply,” he said. “This gives us owner-occupied properties, vacant properties, and rental properties, we have the enforcement capabilities over all three of those categories once we adopt this.”
Jenko also raised the possibility of taking a harder look at commercial properties, though Greiner said those haven’t yet been targeted by the blight reduction program thus far.
“The emphasis has really been on the residential properties,” Greiner said. “I think that’s probably the next chapter of this. But we do have some tools already in place for the commercial properties as well.”
