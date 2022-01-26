Latrobe Code Enforcement/Zoning Officer Shannon Cypher-Hart on Tuesday issued a reminder to city residents of their responsibilities regarding snow removal:
“Friendly reminder that it is the responsibility of every owner, occupant or tenant to keep all sidewalks abutting your residence clear of hazards. A clear pathway must be created and, if necessary, salt or another suitable substance should be used to clear any ice within 10 hours from the time the snow stops falling,” the city explained in its reminder.
“Persons who suffer from heart and other chronic medical conditions should refrain from performing the removal themselves. These persons should request assistance from relatives, neighbors or friends, or have a snow removal service complete the work. Thank you.”
For more information, contact Cypher-Hart at 724-539-8548 ext. 30.
