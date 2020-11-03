The City of Latrobe issued a reminder that residents desiring a small recreational fire pit must get a permit before they can burn in the pit. Applications are available at cityoflatrobe.com and at the Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St.
As a reminder to those who have permits, only clean and dry wood, small branches, twigs, kindling, charcoal, propane or natural gas is permitted to be burned. It is a violation to burn any rubbish, garbage, cardboard, leaves, yard waste, household waste or construction debris, cloth or plastic.
In addition, all fires must be attended by someone 18 years or older and must be entirely extinguished before the owner leaves the fire pit.
