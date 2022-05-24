The City of Latrobe has recently subscribed to Savvy Citizen, a notification system that allows local governments to quickly and effectively communicate with their residents via their mobile devices.
Savvy Citizen is more than just an emergency alert system as it allows the city to update citizens on events, helpful information, community news, and much more.
Residents of the City of Latrobe can choose to receive notifications with push alerts on their smartphones, or browse the app for a full listing of notifications, alerts and community events. The system also allows residents to sign up for text messages or e-mail messages. To sign up, residents should visit the Google Play or App Store to download Savvy Citizen for free, or visit www.SavvyCitizenApp.com.
“We are pleased to provide more timely and efficient resident communication in the City of Latrobe using Savvy Citizen,” said Beth Straka, community service officer with the City of Latrobe Police. “Savvy Citizen will enable us to keep our residents up-to-date with not only safety alerts, but with helpful information that will help their everyday lives.”
Whether it is a road closure, city meeting, community event or a new recycling pickup day in a neighborhood, Savvy Citizen has a complete scheduling system that allows the City of Latrobe to upload content, create recurring events, and also change and cancel specific occurrences while notifying citizens along the way.
The City of Latrobe has turned on a helpful feature on Savvy Citizen which sends National Weather Service watches and warnings for residents. Individuals using Savvy Citizen can customize content, like weather, and save their preferences on the types of information they would like to receive.
“We encourage residents and friends of the City of Latrobe to not delay and sign up to receive the notifications and events,” Straka said. “The City of Latrobe is now utilizing the system with the goal to keep residents quickly informed on events and notifications.”
The City of Latrobe joins other nearby Savvy Citizen communities, including South Greensburg, Youngwood, New Stanton, Scottdale, Ligonier and Jennerstown. Savvy Citizen helps local governments across Pennslyvania and the U.S. with fast and direct resident communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.