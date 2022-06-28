Officials could soon authorize an independent study of the city’s trash collection and transfer station operations in an effort to improve services for Latrobe’s taxpayers.
The transfer station and recycling center, located at 696 Mission Road, provides residents with disposal options for municipal waste, tires and tires with rims.
“The transfer station is a place where our residents take their oversized trash and things,” said City Manager Terry Carcella during Monday’s Latrobe City Council agenda preparation meeting. “They pay a fee and dump them in the dumpsters, and we haul those dumpsters to the landfill daily.
“The transfer station runs in the black and they’ve always made money, but what can we do to make it better?”
The facility has a Department of Environmental Protection permit which, according to Carcella, puts the city in a unique position.
“If we wanted to do our own (garbage) collection, we could down the road,” Carcella said. “If we could find a way with the study, what would it take for us to do this, not just haul it away but also pick it up every week? What would that do for us and could it reduce costs for taxpayers?”
The city currently pays at least $900,000 a year to Republic Services, Inc. for recycling and trash removal services. Carcella expects that figure to increase down the road.
“It’s worth studying it to see if we could save money, that’s why we need to study it,” he said. “We don’t know what we don’t know. Right now we have rolloff trucks already, so there’s the possibility that we could do it on our own, we just have to study it and see what those costs are, and see if we could benefit from it.”
Residential services from Republic Services, Inc. include weekly household trash and recycling collection, with one large item per month at no additional charge. An approved sticker must be affixed on all trash bags placed for collection while recyclables are to be collected in the orange and black recycling bins provided by the city.
City approved garbage stickers are $4.80 per sheet of 12 and may be purchased at the administration office in the city building, the transfer station, or at Shop ’n Save along Dailey Avenue in Latrobe.
“There are little challenges where people from outside the area bring their trash in, those things happen but when it gets to a level that it could affect you and affect your costs, then it’s a bigger problem,” Carcella said. “If things go up in price everywhere, then more people may do that. So we need to look at seeing if there are other ways and better ways of doing things.”
Director of Public Works Scott Wajdic said it appears residents from outside Latrobe purchase city approved garbage stickers and drop off their refuse at random residences.
“We had a lady call last week and tell us that she has one bag of garbage every week,” Wajdic said. “But when she looks outside at 5 a.m., there’s three or four bags sitting next to her one bag. Somebody was dropping off their garbage, and for a 40-cent sticker, why not? They’re not paying the fee, they’re just buying the sticker. Some people will do anything to save an extra nickel or quarter.”
Residential bag service through Republic Services, Inc. is $67.32 each quarter, according to the city’s website, in addition to the cost of the stickers.
Police Chief John Sleasman said officers have even caught people making their own stickers.
“We’re paying (Republic Services, Inc.) by the ton, so it could pass onto the city,” Carcella said. “The city could be paying for people in (outside municipalities) who maybe have a friend living in the city and they drop off their bags there. That’s why we need to look at different options, and hopefully have a fair option for everybody.
“The only way to do that is have a professional study which isn’t only financial, but it also looks at the technical side of things. I think when we study it, we’ll get a better look at things and what a contract would look like with Republic, or maybe someone else down the road.”
Carcella said the issue with non-residents purchasing the city approved garbage stickers is relatively minor, with the larger issue being rising costs across the board.
“We don’t want to see the elderly or single people living at home have to pay more than their fair share,” he said. “We want to be fair.”
One option would be to start selling heavy-duty garbage bags of a specific color.
“People would pay enough money for that bag that it wouldn’t matter who does it,” Carcella said. “But we’re not in the business of picking up garbage for everybody else and we want to do it fairly.”
The current contract with Republic Services, Inc. is set to expire at the end of 2023. Carcella expects negotiations to start by the middle of 2023.
“At this point, with prices as high as they are, I’m surprised (Republic Services, Inc.) haven’t come to us,” Carcella said. “But it’s more cost-effective for a trash company to get these kinds of contracts in a city because they’re picking up a short area and it’s a lot of trash. It costs more in townships because the houses are fewer and far between.
“If we’re going to do something, we need to do it in the best interests for our residents to keep the costs low. We have a pretty reasonable fee now, but who knows what it’ll be in the future?”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. July 11 in council chambers.
