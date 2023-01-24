Seeking to avoid any conflicts of interest, Latrobe city officials may soon outsource background checks duties to an outside agency.
Dave Hunter, a sales manager with Justifacts Credential Verification, Inc. based in Murrysville, spoke to Latrobe City Council Monday evening during an agenda preparation meeting.
A professional acquaintance of Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella, Hunter told council the business is typically contracted to conduct background checks for employment purposes “95% of the time.”
“We work with companies and boroughs and townships across the country when it comes to background checks,” Hunter said.
Outsourcing the background checks duties would avoid a potential conflict of interest as Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk routinely handles those responsibilities.
Derk is among the applicants for the city’s vacant police chief position. He has been officer-in-charge since Aug. 31, 2022. City council on Sept. 12, 2022 formally passed a resolution appointing Derk as officer-in-charge and acting police chief. Former chief John Sleasman announced his retirement plans during an Aug. 22, 2022 city council meeting.
“The current position that Terry (Carcella) is talking about (police chief), it would be a conflict for me to do my own background, and it would be a conflict for me to do the backgrounds of other applicants who are seeking the same position as I am as well,” Derk said. “And I would agree that I shouldn’t do a background check on myself or other applicants who are seeking the same position.”
The “main background checks” are handled by Derk, he said, noting that even passing along the responsibilities to the department’s detectives would present a conflict.
“I would look at that as a conflict as well just because of the close working relationships we’ve had,” Derk said.
Should city council opt to enter into an agreement with Justifacts Credential Verification, Inc., Hunter said officials could terminate the contract at any time.
“If you enter into a relationship with us, you can cancel without a penalty,” Hunter said. “If you have 10 background checks in January, you’ll get an invoice for 10 background checks. If you don’t do any in February or March, you won’t get a bill.
“So you have total control over the budgeting and pricing and how many background checks you need done.”
Latrobe City Councilman James Kelley stressed the importance of contracting with a reliable company whose representatives keep up with regulations.
“We take a lot of pride in the things we do, doing things the right way,” Hunter said.
He indicated the company is audited every year, and Hunter and his colleagues are accredited with the Professional Background Screening Association.
“The way our system works, it’s all electronic,” Hunter said in explaining background check access. “You can log into our system and the background checks that you’ve placed an order for will be there for seven years. You don’t have to have a paper copy unless you want to have a paper copy, you’re more than welcome to print it out.”
Latrobe City Councilman William Yuhaniak suggested city officials could contract with an outside agency as a way to lighten Derk’s workload when it comes to conducting background checks.
“It can work that way,” Hunter said. “I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. One of the things we’ve found is that the people who have to do background checks (for a municipality), they have other things that they need to be doing. We’ve found that the information we provide, if we were doing the same check at the same time, we’d see some similarities and differences.
“It doesn’t mean one is right and one is wrong, what it means is for us to provide the service compared to (Derk) doing it or his team doing it, again, it’s one of those things where his time is so important and he has other things to do, whereas things like (background checks) could be done by us.”
Looking ahead, Derk said police department representatives are used to a more hands-on approach when conducting background checks for potential new hires as it allows them to “get a feel for that officer.”
“You’re going to talk to previous employers, supervisors, friends, things of that nature,” Derk said. “You’re going to see what the background working history is like, just a ton of information that we’re going to get, and we still like to be involved in that process to make sure we’re getting the correct person for the job.”
Hunter also touched on the necessity of maintaining a sharp eye on changing regulations regarding background checks.
“The regulations and laws are changing all the time, and there’s a lot of things out there when it comes to background checks and employment hiring processes and things of that nature that the average company or municipality just doesn’t have the resources to keep up with,” Hunter said. “It’s very time consuming, and we have a compliance team that works with us Monday through Friday throughout the week, looking through any updates that may come across.
“We’ve seen some updates in Pennsylvania and it’s a lot more time consuming on the employers’ part to make sure they’re following procedures and regulations.”
In other news Monday, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels responded to a Jan. 13 Bulletin article regarding Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto, who made a plea for township and city officials to improve communication and collaborate more often.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m open to any kind of cooperation that they have in mind to talk about, sitting down and doing that,” Bartels said. “I haven’t been here as long as some members of city council have, but I know there is some contention there.”
The township several years ago joined forces with city officials to rejoin the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Commission, a collaboration that both O’Barto and Bartels deem a success.
“I’d welcome a conversation to see if there are opportunities for us to cooperate on things,” Bartels said.
Issues include ongoing litigation between the Latrobe Municipal Authority and the Unity Township Municipal Authority, as well as an increase in fees announced by the LMA late last year.
At the time, while O’Barto said the increase is small, he was disappointed the UTMA wasn’t provided with any advance notice.
Also Monday, Gabriele Burd, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior, was recognized by city council as its Greater Latrobe School District Student Showcase recipient.
Officials also heard from LMA board member Carl “Skip” Bollinger, along with Ellen Keefe, who serves as chairperson for the LMA. The two discussed a possible grease trap ordinance that would give the LMA authority to work with businesses within the Latrobe city limits to identify problems. Lee Demosky, who serves as solicitor for both the city and the LMA, also addressed the issue.
LMA board members on Jan. 17 held a lengthy discussion on the topic during their monthly meeting.
City council members Ann Amatucci, Bridget DiVittis, Robert Forish and Ralph Jenko were also present at Monday’s meeting.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in council chambers.
