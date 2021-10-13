Latrobe City Manager Mike Gray on Tuesday night gave Latrobe City Council a brief report on the draft budget for 2022, which is currently up for review and comment by council, and while he could not reveal specifics yet, he did have some good news for city residents.
“No, there won’t be a tax increase,” Gray said.
He said the budget likely will end up looking similar to the 2021 budget, but it’s not quite complete yet. He said he currently does not project a loss of revenue like the shortfalls that have hindered the city the past couple of budget years during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
