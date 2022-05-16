Michael Gray, in his second stint as city manager of Latrobe, will be stepping down from his post May 20.
He notified Mayor Eric Bartels May 2 of his intent to resign from the position.
“Everything has been going well with the city and it’s been a slow decision process,” Gray said. “I can’t pass up the opportunity that I have.
“There’s lots of potential in the private sector and (as of Friday morning) I’ve narrowed it down to two conditional job offers.”
Latrobe City Council is expected to have an executive session this week to further discuss the city manager post. According to Gray, council could possibly vote at a May 23 special meeting to adopt a resolution hiring a new city manager. The special meeting would be a prelude to council’s regularly scheduled agenda preparation meeting.
Gray, 43, said he will attend the May 23 meeting.
“I’ve offered the city continuous service for whatever they need as they transition into having a new city manager,” he said. “This is a personal decision and I’m not leaving the area.”
Bartels said he was surprised when Gray broke the news to him earlier this month.
“It was a blow to the city to lose someone who cares so much about the city and worked so hard for it,” Bartels said. “I am happy to know Mike’s motivation was not frustration with council or city operations itself, but looking to use his talents in new career opportunities. I wish him the best.”
Gray started with the City of Latrobe as a public works employee in 2015 before transitioning into the role of public works director. He previously served as city manager in 2019 for roughly 10 months.
“There was a lot of transition that year and I was offered the city manager position and couldn’t turn it down,” Gray said. “There’s been a lot of learning involved.”
He resigned in October 2019 after juggling the role of city manager while assisting with the public works department and financing.
“I’m definitely leaving the city on very good terms as I’ve loved working here,” Gray said. “I never envisioned being city manager and I’m grateful that I was ever given the opportunity. The city will be in good hands no matter what.
“In January 2020, I was approached by Rosie Wolford, who was mayor at the time, and she asked if I’d be interested in coming back as just the city manager and nothing else. I said absolutely yes because I loved the work. I was having a great time and I’ll miss it.”
