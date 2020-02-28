The City of Latrobe will have to find another way to contend with the cost of offering recycling at the Latrobe Transfer Station on Mission Road after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) shot down Latrobe City Council’s idea to implement a fee for using the recycling service.
Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray on Thursday told the Bulletin that the city will be exploring other options to help offset the cost following the DEP’s response to the proposal that was laid out at a council meeting Monday night.
“I had (Latrobe Public Works Director) Scott (Wajdic) reach out to our DEP office that handles our operating permit for the transfer station, and they got back with us and advised us that we have to offer recycling at the transfer station, and we cannot impose a fee for the collection of recycling at our facility,” Gray said. “Furthermore, the recycling has to be open to everyone.”
He said this means that the city will continue to offer the recycling service at the transfer station free of charge.
“From this point on, there will be no changes in recycling. It’s going to be open to residents, non-residents, anyone.”
Gray — who previously served as public works director before Wajdic took over — told council Monday that a year or two ago he did a survey of customers who use the recycling service at the transfer station which revealed that approximately 90% of them are not residents of Latrobe.
Residents of the city pay every month for garbage service that includes recycling, which could explain why they typically don’t bother carting recyclable materials to the transfer station for disposal.
At the same time, Gray said the city incurs costs related to manpower and cleanup in order to offer recycling at the transfer station.
Council members said that essentially means the taxpayers of Latrobe are supporting a service that is primarily used by residents of other municipalities, most of which reportedly don’t offer a recycling service themselves.
“I think city residents would not like to hear that their tax dollars are supporting other municipalities,” councilman Ralph Jenko said at Monday’s meeting.
Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford said, “I don’t want our taxpayers paying for every other municipality that isn’t paying for it.”
However, based on the DEP’s response to council’s proposal, it looks like the city is going to have to look at alternative means of recouping the cost to taxpayers.
Gray said he has a few ideas.
“I think what we might look into doing in the future is look at talking to other municipalities, and see if there’s something where they can help with operational costs for recycling at our facility,” he said, noting that the city likely would only be requesting a small amount of assistance.
Asked if there are any specific municipalities the city might consider approaching with such a request, Gray said the city could perhaps conduct a survey first to see where most of the recycling customers are coming from. He noted that according to his earlier survey, a lot of people using the recycling service at the time were from the Ligonier area, while others came from places like Greensburg and Delmont.
But he said city officials would have to meet with the leaders of other communities to discuss the idea before any sort of agreement could be considered.
“I think a lot of people know we’re taking the brunt of the recycling in the area,” he said.
Gray noted that once popular recycling destination Westmoreland Cleanways reopens at its new location near Pleasant Unity, the city may approach that organization to discuss the possibility of applying for grant funding to help offset the cost of recycling.
“It’s kind of a difficult situation altogether. We just have to see what we can do,” he said.
“Our full intention is doing the best thing with recycling and the environment. But I don’t want to see taxpayers have to pay for a service that everyone gets to enjoy.”
