The City of Latrobe hired a new police chief and patrol officer for the city’s police force and an administrative clerk at the most recent city council meeting on Monday.

According to City Manager Terry Carcella, the appointments of Richard Bosco as police chief and patrol officer Katie Frey were approved by council. Bosco is the current police chief of Lincoln Borough and comes with a lot of experience. Frey is coming to Latrobe from Somerset Borough.

