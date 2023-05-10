The City of Latrobe hired a new police chief and patrol officer for the city’s police force and an administrative clerk at the most recent city council meeting on Monday.
According to City Manager Terry Carcella, the appointments of Richard Bosco as police chief and patrol officer Katie Frey were approved by council. Bosco is the current police chief of Lincoln Borough and comes with a lot of experience. Frey is coming to Latrobe from Somerset Borough.
Bosco is expected to start after his contract is signed in June. Frey is expected to start in two or three weeks.
In addition, Melanie McGregor was appointed as administrative clerk for the sanitation and billing departments.
Council also approved the following items:
- Fireworks Hold Harmless agreement;
- Motion authorizing the manager to apply for a $25,000 credit card account with First Commonwealth Bank and sign all documents for the city;
- Motion approving advertisement for a request for proposal for redevelopment and renovations at 1701 Jefferson St.;
- Motion directing solicitor to draft and advertise amendment to signage and road specifications in the zoning ordinance (a public hearing will be scheduled at a later date);
- Acceptance of a quote by ZeroRez of $13,954 to clean the HVAC vent system at the municipal building for the first time since it opened.
