City officials on Monday reviewed a 2023 budget report which features no tax increase to Latrobe taxpayers.
In a prepared report presented earlier this month to city council, Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella called the proposal “extremely conservative” as officials took steps to curb spending in the upcoming year.
“We have no equipment purchases for 2023 but will study our needs and order equipment for 2024,” he said. “Having effective planning for the next five years is imperative.”
The budget totals $7.1 million and includes reallocating $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to balance the 2023 spending plan.
Carcella asked city officials to take into consideration “known issues and unknown issues which are projected to impact the 2023 budget.”
“Separating our stormwater ERU (equivalent residential unit) fees from the past two budget cycles to the best of our ability in calculating the correct costs in operation and maintenance of the MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) will be challenging,” Carcella said.
By reviewing the stormwater account in an internal audit and identifying proper expenditures for stormwater maintenance in the years 2021 and 2022, officials will be able to determine the ERU fee for stormwater billing in 2024.
“We don’t know the exact costs for stormwater and that’s part of the problem,” Carcella said in explaining how officials reached a balanced budget. “Once we get that down pat and understand what those costs are and once we know what we need to operate and maintain the system, we’ll be in better shape.”
In city officials’ continued efforts to combat blight, $22,000 in funding will be in the budget for the city’s blight and conservatorship program set to begin in January 2023.
Under Liquid Fuels, the 2023 budget is in the amount of $539,900, of which $270,000 is the expected grant from the state for 2023 and the balance in the reserve invest account of $269,900. The city will have expenditures at $447,000, with a remaining balance of $92,900, which will be carried over to fund 2024 expenditures.
The city primarily uses the Liquid Fuels fund to cover the cost of street lighting electricity, road salt, and repair and maintenance of roads.
Carcella commended city council members and staff who took necessary steps to meet the challenges associated with putting together a balanced budget.
“Nationally, all municipal budgets are a challenge because of rising costs for fuel, construction materials and contract costs for products, goods and services, and labor far exceeding the estimates of our past budgets,” Carcella said.
Another factor of the financial health and well-being of the city is its fund balances and availability of cash on hand.
“Our future financial planning in the early months of 2023 will identify our strengths and weaknesses in planning our financial future,” Carcella said. “These are the driving factors in any municipality’s financial well-being and its overall budget health.”
Cash balances as of Nov. 10 show $2.9 million in the general budget, nearly $50,000 in the capital reserve, $550,000 in the PA invest CD fund, roughly $225,000 in the capital improvement fund and nearly $133,000 in the credit card fund.
The current assessment of all properties in the city is approximately $65.6 million. This provides the city with just over $1.4 million based upon the 21.5 millage rate. In addition to the real estate tax, other revenue streams include the earned income tax, local service tax, parking revenue, stormwater pollutant control fee and sanitation.
“Municipalities and cities across the country are struggling with ever rising costs and limited resources in which to pay for them,” Carcella wrote in his report to council. “I would like to thank the staff for their thought and effort. I believe the mayor and council create a strong team all focused on making Latrobe a better community to live and work.”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in council chambers, at which time a public hearing will take place for taxpayers who wish to comment on the proposed budget. Council is expected to pass the spending plan at the Dec. 12 meeting.
