City officials are considering purchasing a multi-purpose vehicle to be used by the public works department for its stormwater inspection camera and the Latrobe Police Department for motor carrier enforcement purposes.
Speaking Monday evening during a Latrobe City Council work session, police Chief Richard M. Bosco discussed the specifics of motor carrier enforcement details, including frequency and time periods.
“They’re very specific in ways of stopping people, so you’re going to stop every fourth vehicle or every fifth vehicle within a specific period of time,” he said. “The commonwealth permits us to move those vehicles to a safe and secure location, such as the parking lot behind the station if we would stop all the trucks coming in or going out on (state Route 981).”
Rerouting motor carriers “by a block or two blocks for the safety of the public” is acceptable by state law, according to Bosco.
“It would only be done in such a place like going out of town in an empty business lot or where we had permission to operate,” he said. “It would not be done on a public thoroughfare for many reasons, many safety reasons. We could set up an area along Lincoln Avenue where the shoulder of Lincoln Avenue could be set up with a safety perimeter and we’d direct traffic around. There are amenable areas within the city of Latrobe because I’ve looked at some areas.”
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, more than 700 specially trained state and local officers inspect commercial vehicles and its drivers for compliance with state and federal motor carrier safety regulations. Inspections are conducted at interstate weigh stations as well as along many of the state’s frequently traveled rural roadways.
The emphasis of motor carrier enforcement is not just overweight vehicles, but those that are unsafe in general.
“When you have large, unsafe vehicles in weight and/or by the lack of brake retarders or whatever, they’re usually the ones that are catastrophic to human life and are the ones that are involved in accidents,” Bosco said. “It is our diligence to perform these, especially with the volume of truck traffic that flows on (state routes) 981 and 982 through the city, or along Lincoln Avenue through the city, we have an obligation to the citizens to make sure that this particular traffic is safe.”
In discussing the matter, Councilman Ralph Jenko asked if there is a known problem with unsafe motor carriers rolling on the city streets, or if city officials are “looking for a problem.”
“It’s a problem that we know exists, but we don’t know… it may exist one tenth, it may exist 1 in 1,000, but we know the problem is there,” Bosco said. “There is a responsibility, but it’s also an area of concern that is greatly overlooked and not very well monitored.”
While there is no indication of a “severe problem” at this time, Bosco said city government should remain diligent.
“All we can hope to do is by our physical presence – and we do the same with DUIs and all other traffic enforcement – those trucks that are passing through with an understanding that we are conducting traffic enforcement on motor carriers, if they’re going to continue to come through Latrobe, then they’ll either come into compliance or they’re going to find a way around Latrobe,” Bosco said. “That’s just like all other activity that’s not up to speed, they’ll find a path to resistance. All we’re trying to do is make the community safer for the traveling public.”
Latrobe Police Department currently has one officer trained for motor carrier enforcement. City Manager Terry Carcella said the training costs between $3,000 and $4,000. One citation for an overweight motor carrier, however, could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000, according to Bosco.
He described the three-week graduated training structure as “very intense,” with an internship at the end.
“You have to pass one to get to the next (level) and so forth, and an internship after the three weeks of training, and then additional training,” Bosco said. “It’s a very expensive training program to have them be able to look at what they need to look at as far as inspections go. It only initiates the ability to pull that vehicle out of service and cite for the wrong, then they’re responsible – the motor carrier group – is responsible for the complete inspection and approval to put back on the highway.
“We do not do that; we’re only certified to move it out of service for further inspection. We’re not the judge, jury and executioner, we identify the wrong – bad tires, bad brakes, no brakes, improper braking, improper weight, whatever it may be – and then we point out the wrong and they have to correct it.”
The commonwealth continues to place added emphasis on PSP’s Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program due to the possibility of a catastrophic failure and loss of life.
“It’s something we know occurs on a daily basis, just looking at some of the trucks that come through here,” Bosco said. “You look at a beat-up vehicle going down the road and you think, ‘how did that car pass inspection?’ When you’re in our line (of work), you look at a truck going down the road and think, ‘why is that truck even on the road?’”
Without proper training, however, police officers can only visually inspect the outside of a vehicle for any noncompliance issues.
“But to inspect motor carrier vehicles, you have to have that level of training that we have in the one officer,” Bosco said.
The city could enter into an agreement with the Ligonier Valley Police Department. The LVPD currently has the equipment for motor carrier enforcement, but no officer trained to use it.
The city also could utilize the multi-use vehicle for storage and implementation of a stormwater inspection camera system valued at approximately $60,000.
“(The new vehicle) gives us a home for (the stormwater camera),” said Scott Wajdic, director of public works for the city.
He said he anticipates loading a portion of the vehicle with related equipment used for the stormwater camera and parking the vehicle in the truck bay formerly utilized by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, which earlier this year pulled out of the municipal building in downtown Latrobe.
The light bar on the vehicle would be dual purpose, with amber lights flashing when being utilized by public works, and red and blue when in service by the police.
“We would get it fit out dual, and for public works, it’s really for the camera because I don’t want to be putting it in the truck and taking it out. It would be pre-mounted,” Wajdic said. “The truck we want to get, it’s like a van that has the enclosed back so we can separate their stuff and lock it up so that when we have it, we’re not into the scales and so forth.”
The truck would be paid for by Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) funding, according to Wajdic.
Jenko questioned how often the vehicle would be used, noting that it seemed it wouldn’t get much use.
“If we’re just talking a stormwater camera and scales, I don’t see this thing being used very often,” he said.
With likely collapsing unidentified stormwater lines in the city, Wajdic said the truck – hauling the stormwater camera and related equipment – will need to be frequently utilized.
“At this point we have a lot of collapsing lines that we need to identify, then we can get them lined which is way cheaper than replacing them,” Wajdic said. “We have to get all that done and see what we’re in store for for 2024, because once they collapse, we can’t line them, then we have to remove them. I’d like to get ahead of that.
“With the manpower we have as far as stormwater goes, right now I’m the only one qualified to run the camera. We don’t have a union employee qualified to run the camera, it wasn’t set up that way initially.”
With rising costs, Wajdic said it’s imperative the city get ahead with identifying problem spots.
“We still haven’t identified all the spots where we’re having problems,” he said. “(The truck is) not going to used every day, that’s why we want to keep it here. I don’t want it used for transportation from A to B. When we need to use it, we need to use it.”
Carcella said there is not yet an agreement in place and city council will not be voting on the topic in August.
“Absolutely not, we’re not voting yet,” he said. “We do have funding available, but we don’t have the agreement in place yet.”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in council chambers.
