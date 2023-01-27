MOUNT PLEASANT — Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) announced that City Brewery is expanding its space and extending its lease at RIDC Westmoreland Innovation Center, adding 111,500 square feet to an existing 255,587 square feet. The company’s lease on the new and existing space now runs until 2033.

The company’s expansion is expected to commence February. RIDC will make improvements to the space including upgrades to lighting, dock areas and electrical work.

