MOUNT PLEASANT — Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) announced that City Brewery is expanding its space and extending its lease at RIDC Westmoreland Innovation Center, adding 111,500 square feet to an existing 255,587 square feet. The company’s lease on the new and existing space now runs until 2033.
The company’s expansion is expected to commence February. RIDC will make improvements to the space including upgrades to lighting, dock areas and electrical work.
The company expects to be adding 20-plus positions to the team to support the expansion.
“We appreciate the partnership with RIDC and are pleased to expand our operations within their facility close to our brewery operations,” said Kyle Briggs, plant manager.
City Brewery is the largest full-service alcoholic beverage contract manufacturer in the United States, providing co-packing and supply chain services to blue chip customers across their various brands. The company also has facilities in Latrobe, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Memphis, Tennessee, and Irwindale, California, with over 1,800 employees.
“Just one year after establishing its operation at RIDC Westmoreland, City Brewery is already expanding its footprint by more than 40% and doubling the length of its lease,” said Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp.. “That sort of long-term commitment speaks to the environment that has been created at RIDC Westmoreland and Westmoreland County in general.”
“City Brewery has made such significant strides in the growth of their business since they became a RIDC Westmoreland tenant,” said Donald F. Smith Jr., RIDC president. “The advanced manufacturing hub we’ve created here in partnership with Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. has restored activity to a site that historically was a great manufacturing engine for the community.”
Managing Director Rick O’Brien, Vice President Greg Hopkins and Associate Corbin Blosat of JLL represented RIDC in the transaction.
“Historically a manufacturing platform for the region, Westmoreland Innovation Center offers superior connectivity to surrounding markets and an overall high value proposition for advanced manufacturers and distributors, like City Brewery,” said O’Brien. “These elements are key to maintaining a successful operation in the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership with RIDC by supporting them in finding quality, innovative tenants for Westmoreland Innovation Center.”
The mission of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania is to catalyze and support economic growth and high-quality job creation through public policy advocacy, real estate development and finance of projects that advance the public interest. A not-for-profit entity, RIDC has developed over 2,800 acres in 14 industrial and innovation parks and manages over 7 million square feet.
A former Sony plant, RIDC Westmoreland Innovation Center was redeveloped by RIDC in partnership with the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. The 2.8 million-square-foot, 350-acre property is owned by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority and houses over 1,000 employees with tenants including Intervala, Siemens, DNP IMS America, Cenveo, and Westmoreland County Community College. It is also home to the upcoming PennSTART project, a planned state-of-the-art facility that will include a test track for regional Automated Vehicle (AV) testing and development. More information is available at www.ridc.org.
