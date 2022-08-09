A group of citizens from the north side of Latrobe voiced their concerns to city council Monday evening regarding frequent power outages at their homes.

At least one meeting between power company representatives and affected residents has reportedly not resulted in much change, and citizens on Monday hoped for future intervention from city officials.

