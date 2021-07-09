MONDAY, JULY 12

6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall

TUESDAY, JULY 13

9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, airport offices

7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, A.V. Germano Hall

7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Hall

THURSDAY, JULY 15

10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse

4:30 p.m., Latrobe Park and Recreation Commission, City Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.