MONDAY, MARCH 9
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium (5:30 p.m. work session)
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, Derry Station
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, airport office
5 p.m., Ligonier Valley Police Commission, municipal building
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Committee of the Whole, Center for Student Creativity
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Center
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, municipal building (4 p.m. public hearing regarding alcohol sales at Walmart)
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, Town Hall
