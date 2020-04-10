MONDAY, APRIL 13
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, Derry Station
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium (5:30 p.m. work session)
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
3 p.m., Unity Township Municipal Authority, authority office
4 p.m., Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, municipal building
7 p.m., Derry Borough Municipal Authority, authority office
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
4:30 p.m., Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission, City Hall
Note: Times and statuses of meetings are subject to change after press time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some of these meetings will be held remotely via the internet.
