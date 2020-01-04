10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, reorganization meeting, courthouse
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, reorganization meeting, municipal building
4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, reorganization meeting, municipal building (regular meeting to follow at 5 p.m.)
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, reorganization and regular meetings, City Hall
7 p.m., Derry Township Supervisors, reorganization and regular meetings, municipal building
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, reorganization and agenda prep meetings, Derry Station
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, reorganization meeting, Town Hall
7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, reorganization and regular meetings, Community Center
3 p.m., Unity Township Auditors, reorganization meeting, municipal building
6 p.m., Derry Township Auditors, reorganization meeting, municipal building
7 p.m., Unity Township Planning Commission, reorganization and regular meetings, municipal building
4 p.m., Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, municipal building
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse
4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, municipal building
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, audion
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, Town Hall
4 p.m., Ligonier Valley Police Commission, municipal building
