MONDAY, JUNE 8

6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall

7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, Derry Station

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, airport offices

7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Center

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

4:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, municipal building

7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, Town Hall

Note: Times and statuses of meetings are subject to change after press time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some of these meetings may be held remotely via the internet.

