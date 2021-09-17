MONDAY, SEPT. 20
4 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, Wimmerton-Route 30 traffic study open house, municipal building
7 p.m., Ligonier Borough Council, special meeting, Town Hall
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
4 p.m., Derry Township Supervisors, public hearing (on noise control at 501 Longview Court), municipal building
5 p.m., Latrobe Municipal Authority, authority office
7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Center for Student Creativity (high school)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, school offices
