MONDAY, JUNE 28
10:30 a.m., Westmoreland County Prison Board, courthouse
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, agenda prep, City Hall
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
2:30 p.m., Unity Township Supervisors, public hearing (on amendments to zoning ordinance)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.