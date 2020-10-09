MONDAY, OCT. 12
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall
6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, A.V. Germano Hall
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Committee of the Whole, Center For Student Creativity
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Hall
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
4:30 p.m., Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission, City Hall
