MONDAY, JUNE 1
7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, work session, Derry Station
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
3:30 p.m., Derry Township Supervisors, municipal building
7 p.m., Unity Township Planning Commission, municipal building
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, audion
Note: Times and statuses of meetings are subject to change after press time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some of these meetings may be held remotely via the internet.
