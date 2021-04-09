MONDAY, APRIL 12

6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, special meeting, municipal building (on chicken variance appeal)

6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, City Hall

6:30 p.m., Ligonier Valley School Board, high school auditorium (5:30 p.m. work session)

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

9 a.m., Westmoreland County Airport Authority, airport offices

7 p.m., Derry Borough Council, virtual meeting

7 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building

7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Committee of the Whole, Center for Student Creativity

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

7 p.m., New Alexandria Borough Council, Community Hall

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse

4:30 p.m., Latrobe-GLSD Parks And Recreation Commission, City Hall

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.