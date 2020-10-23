MONDAY, OCT. 26

10 a.m., Westmoreland County Prison Board, courthouse

6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, agenda prep, City Hall

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building

6 p.m., Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office

7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center JOC, school offices

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

10 a.m., Westmoreland County Commissioners, courthouse

6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, work session, middle school auditorium

