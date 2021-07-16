TUESDAY, JULY 20
5 p.m., Latrobe Municipal Authority, authority office
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
3 p.m., Unity Township Municipal Authority, authority office
4 p.m., Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, municipal building
7 p.m., Derry Borough Municipal Authority, authority office
THURSDAY, JULY 22
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Planning Commission, municipal building
