TUESDAY, MAY 26
4:30 p.m., Ligonier Township Supervisors, municipal building
6:30 p.m., Latrobe City Council, agenda prep, City Hall
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
5:30 p.m., Derry Township Municipal Authority, authority office
5:30 p.m., Westmoreland County Community College, Board of Trustees, Youngwood campus
7 p.m., Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, school offices
Note: Times and statuses of meetings are subject to change after press time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some of these meetings will be held remotely via the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.